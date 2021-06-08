G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $519.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.75) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NASDAQ:GIII traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.93. The company had a trading volume of 953 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,460. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.65, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.31. G-III Apparel Group has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $35.80.
In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $256,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,329.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 65,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $2,217,544.93. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,400,565.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.
G-III Apparel Group Company Profile
G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.
