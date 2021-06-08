GCN Coin (GCN) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 45% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. One GCN Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GCN Coin has a total market cap of $121,863.63 and approximately $1.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GCN Coin has traded 23.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.96 or 0.00474931 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00008466 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00012141 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000521 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000114 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN Coin (CRYPTO:GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone . The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin . The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

