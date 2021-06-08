GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GCP Applied Technologies Inc. offer specialty construction chemicals and building materials as well as packaging technologies. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. is headquatered Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get GCP Applied Technologies alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered GCP Applied Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

GCP opened at $23.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.87. GCP Applied Technologies has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $27.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.38.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $222.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.70 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 10.88%. GCP Applied Technologies’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GCP Applied Technologies will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GCP Applied Technologies (GCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Applied Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Applied Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.