General Motors (NYSE:GM) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Barclays

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price upped by Barclays from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on GM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Motors from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Argus upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.29.

General Motors stock opened at $63.23 on Monday. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $23.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $1,729,390.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,551.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 145,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $8,476,943.42. Following the transaction, the president now owns 248,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,480,953.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock worth $91,396,320. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,422,123 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $59,217,000 after acquiring an additional 708,737 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in General Motors by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,139,660 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $130,735,000 after purchasing an additional 138,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of General Motors by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 545,857 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

