Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $34.32 on Tuesday. Gentex has a fifty-two week low of $24.69 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.28. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Gentex had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $483.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Gentex will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,440 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $194,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,570.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 6,851 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $244,306.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,405 shares of company stock valued at $652,506 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Gentex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

