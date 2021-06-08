Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 76.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 186,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,024 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $21,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $330,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,791.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GPC. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Sunday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.50.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $127.87 on Tuesday. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $82.06 and a one year high of $135.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 376.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.11.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 27.80% and a net margin of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

