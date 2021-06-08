Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$49.10.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 41,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.56, for a total value of C$1,858,982.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,413 shares in the company, valued at C$7,949,440.99.

TSE:GIL traded up C$0.25 on Tuesday, reaching C$43.39. The stock had a trading volume of 138,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,206. The firm has a market cap of C$8.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -259.16. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of C$19.29 and a 1-year high of C$46.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.23, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$42.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

