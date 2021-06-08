Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Hits New 52-Week High at $79.98

Shares of Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $79.98 and last traded at $79.98, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.98.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glanbia in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glanbia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get Glanbia alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.49.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Glanbia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glanbia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.