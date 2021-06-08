Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Now Covered by KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ GLBE opened at $38.76 on Monday. Global-e Online has a one year low of $24.22 and a one year high of $39.62.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

About Global-e Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.