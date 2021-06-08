GlobalBoost-Y Reaches Market Capitalization of $930,131.79 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 8th. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $930,131.79 and $6,284.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 30% higher against the dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0518 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,162.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,525.24 or 0.07614659 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $596.35 or 0.01798228 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.63 or 0.00484380 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.08 or 0.00172110 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.66 or 0.00743771 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $161.94 or 0.00488327 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00008031 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $130.68 or 0.00394048 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

