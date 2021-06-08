GNY Tops 1-Day Volume of $314,066.00 (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 7th. During the last week, GNY has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. GNY has a total market cap of $129.21 million and $314,066.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GNY coin can now be bought for $0.67 or 0.00001975 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00073465 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004451 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00026675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.27 or 0.00994901 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,357.28 or 0.09874122 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00050979 BTC.

GNY Profile

GNY (CRYPTO:GNY) is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO . The official website for GNY is www.gny.io . GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

GNY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

