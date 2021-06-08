Goepper Burkhardt LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Goepper Burkhardt LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,487 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 3.9% of Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Goepper Burkhardt LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSCL. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter.

BSCL traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.12. The company had a trading volume of 187 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,420. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.12. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.09 and a 12-month high of $21.46.

