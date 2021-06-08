Goepper Burkhardt LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Goepper Burkhardt LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 65,118,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574,728 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 50,375,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,911 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,229,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,898 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,229,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,317,000 after purchasing an additional 266,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 110.7% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,051,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,648 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.68. 12,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,779,801. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.22. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $29.07 and a 1 year high of $40.70.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

