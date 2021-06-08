Goose Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.70 Million (EGG)

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Goose Finance has a total market cap of $5.70 million and $54,288.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goose Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $3.25 or 0.00010132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Goose Finance has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00071113 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004292 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00026282 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.91 or 0.00986013 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,041.01 or 0.09491437 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00050851 BTC.

About Goose Finance

EGG is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial . Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Goose Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goose Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goose Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

