GP Brinson Investments LLC Invests $1.42 Million in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

GP Brinson Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,000. Chipotle Mexican Grill accounts for approximately 1.2% of GP Brinson Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,555,057,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $355,121,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,332,521,000 after buying an additional 78,320 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,955,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,711,573,000 after buying an additional 64,028 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 444,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $616,617,000 after buying an additional 39,383 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total transaction of $2,749,997.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,271 shares in the company, valued at $26,939,996.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,478.00, for a total value of $1,967,218.00. Insiders sold 5,998 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,361 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,462.00 to $1,495.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,725.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,665.77.

CMG traded up $9.16 on Tuesday, reaching $1,332.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,364. The firm has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of 92.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.35. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $964.50 and a 1 year high of $1,579.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,425.54.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 6.44%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.5 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

