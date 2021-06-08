GP Brinson Investments LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

GP Brinson Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 537,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,419,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 21.6% of GP Brinson Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,527,116,000. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013,261 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,753,000. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 20,696,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,960,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,932 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.18. 100,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,350,864. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.79 and a one year high of $53.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.23.

