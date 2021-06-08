GravityCoin 1-Day Volume Reaches $13.00 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 15% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 8th. In the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded down 19.4% against the dollar. One GravityCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GravityCoin has a market capitalization of $35,276.54 and approximately $13.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00064251 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $80.20 or 0.00251066 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.70 or 0.00227586 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $370.24 or 0.01159011 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,979.51 or 1.00109726 BTC.

GravityCoin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 5,802,099 coins. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io . GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

