Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Receives $59.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.40.

GEF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Greif from $53.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th.

In other Greif news, VP Gary R. Martz bought 7,000 shares of Greif stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.18 per share, for a total transaction of $414,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 70,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,157,986.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary R. Martz sold 514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $31,636.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEF. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Greif during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Greif by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Greif during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Greif in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Greif during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GEF stock traded down $1.03 on Monday, hitting $59.47. The stock had a trading volume of 119,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.85. Greif has a 12-month low of $31.14 and a 12-month high of $66.03. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

