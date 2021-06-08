Grid+ 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $94,647.00 (GRID)

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Grid+ has a total market capitalization of $8.32 million and $94,647.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Grid+ has traded 15.1% higher against the dollar. One Grid+ coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000657 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00071282 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00026433 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.79 or 0.00982421 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,084.49 or 0.09565527 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00050742 BTC.

About Grid+

Grid+ (GRID) is a coin. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2017. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 coins. The official website for Grid+ is gridplus.io . The Reddit community for Grid+ is https://reddit.com/r/GridPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Grid+’s official message board is blog.gridplus.io/?gi=a39516b31e86 . Grid+’s official Twitter account is @gridplus_energy and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grid+ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grid+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

