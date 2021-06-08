Group One Trading L.P. Makes New $28,000 Investment in Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)

Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HARP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 2,058.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 81,161 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $475,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 6,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 18,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total transaction of $377,956.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 1,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $34,706.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 653,833 shares of company stock valued at $14,278,736 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HARP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harpoon Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:HARP traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.09. The company had a trading volume of 14,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,572. The company has a market cap of $490.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.61. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $25.24.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.05. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.36% and a negative net margin of 428.95%. On average, equities analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.