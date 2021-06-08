Group One Trading L.P. Makes New $937,000 Investment in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,439 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 294.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 369.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $1,051,702.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,965.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COO traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $372.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,732. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $394.00. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $268.92 and a 52 week high of $415.96.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 88.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

COO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $388.38.

The Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

