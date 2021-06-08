GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $48,000 in Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Atossa Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Atossa Therapeutics by 561.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 418,320 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Atossa Therapeutics by 228,940.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,532,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Atossa Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Atossa Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Atossa Therapeutics stock opened at $6.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.61. Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $6.39. The company has a market cap of $726.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.19.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01.

About Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the areas of oncology and infectious diseases. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

See Also: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Atossa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atossa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.