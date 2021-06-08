GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 59,162 Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) by 78.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 59,162 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,189,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after acquiring an additional 224,493 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 832.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 308,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 275,258 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 205.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,283 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 188,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 53,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Invesco Mortgage Capital currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

NYSE:IVR opened at $3.42 on Tuesday. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $8.40. The company has a market capitalization of $842.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.71.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.53%. This is an increase from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is currently -32.43%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

