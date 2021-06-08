GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 88.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,918 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,367,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Bank of The West increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 10,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $230.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.00. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $133.28 and a 52 week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.