GW&K Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 3,883.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 11,069 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in LKQ by 268.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LKQ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research raised their target price on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $49.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.67. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $51.68.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 6.43%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $67,387.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

