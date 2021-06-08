GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 39,935 Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

GW&K Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 12.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 291,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,935 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in ProPetro in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,901,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in ProPetro in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,010,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in ProPetro by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 282,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 102,920 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in ProPetro by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 67,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in ProPetro by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 627,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after acquiring an additional 10,330 shares during the period. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ProPetro from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of ProPetro from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ProPetro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.55.

Shares of NYSE:PUMP opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.30. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.58 and a 12-month high of $13.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 3.34.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $161.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.67 million. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 21.52%. The business’s revenue was down 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Samuel D. Sledge sold 19,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $220,784.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,470.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $354,180.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,604.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,908 shares of company stock worth $1,262,893 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

