Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stock Position Decreased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,040 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 87,398 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,734 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 19,469 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 145,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 223,019 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on HAL shares. Atb Cap Markets raised Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.59.

NYSE HAL opened at $24.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 2.83. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $25.00.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

In other news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $531,294.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,708. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

