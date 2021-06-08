Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities

Hammerson (LON:HMSO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Numis Securities in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 35 ($0.46) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Numis Securities’ price target indicates a potential downside of 15.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HMSO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Hammerson from GBX 24 ($0.31) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 27 ($0.35) target price on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hammerson from GBX 25 ($0.33) to GBX 40 ($0.52) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 53.67 ($0.70).

Shares of Hammerson stock traded up GBX 0.54 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 41.44 ($0.54). 8,299,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,270,934. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.61. Hammerson has a twelve month low of GBX 14.05 ($0.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 70 ($0.91). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 37.64. The stock has a market cap of £1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

