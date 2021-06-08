Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wedbush downgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.78.

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HARP opened at $15.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.61. Harpoon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 428.95% and a negative return on equity of 68.36%. As a group, analysts predict that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Impact Fund (Cayman) Oncology sold 130,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $2,861,844.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $204,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,953.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 653,833 shares of company stock worth $14,278,736 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 24.5% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,285,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,817,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,667,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,885,000 after buying an additional 303,339 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,479,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,202,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.