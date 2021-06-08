Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Receives $21.57 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.57.

HA has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised Hawaiian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Hawaiian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised Hawaiian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Hawaiian from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

In related news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $62,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,253.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HA traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $26.90. The company had a trading volume of 8,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,458. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.42. Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $29.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.71) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.20 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 91.32% and a negative return on equity of 103.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hawaiian will post -6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

