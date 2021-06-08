HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC)

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock.

CCCC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C4 Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.67.

NASDAQ CCCC opened at $41.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. C4 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $22.40 and a 1 year high of $48.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion and a PE ratio of -7.11.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.43 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $566,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $28,025.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

