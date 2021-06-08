HC Wainwright Raises Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Price Target to $55.00

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CGEM. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised Cullinan Oncology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ CGEM opened at $33.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a PE ratio of -6.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.29. Cullinan Oncology has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $59.85.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter worth $17,229,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter worth $43,727,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter worth $16,828,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter worth $2,667,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter worth $2,668,000. 71.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

