Head-To-Head Comparison: Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) and Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON)

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) and Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Johnson Outdoors has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peloton Interactive has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

66.3% of Johnson Outdoors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.8% of Peloton Interactive shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.1% of Johnson Outdoors shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of Peloton Interactive shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Johnson Outdoors and Peloton Interactive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Johnson Outdoors 11.27% 19.49% 13.47% Peloton Interactive 5.78% 11.53% 5.66%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Johnson Outdoors and Peloton Interactive, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Johnson Outdoors 0 0 1 0 3.00 Peloton Interactive 2 4 23 0 2.72

Johnson Outdoors currently has a consensus target price of $103.00, suggesting a potential downside of 16.07%. Peloton Interactive has a consensus target price of $140.39, suggesting a potential upside of 27.73%. Given Peloton Interactive’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Peloton Interactive is more favorable than Johnson Outdoors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Johnson Outdoors and Peloton Interactive’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Johnson Outdoors $594.21 million 2.09 $55.23 million N/A N/A Peloton Interactive $1.83 billion 17.96 -$71.60 million ($0.32) -343.47

Johnson Outdoors has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Peloton Interactive.

Summary

Johnson Outdoors beats Peloton Interactive on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing. This segment sells its products under the Minn Kota, Humminbird, and Cannon brands through outdoor specialty and Internet retailers, retail store chains, marine products distributors, original equipment manufacturers, and distributors. Its Camping segment offers consumer, commercial, and military tents and accessories; camping furniture and stoves; other recreational camping products; and portable outdoor cooking systems, as well as acts as a subcontract manufacturer for other providers of military tents. This segment sells its products under the Eureka! and Jetboil brands through independent sales representatives and Internet retailers. The company's Watercraft Recreation segment provides kayaks, canoes, and paddles for family recreation, touring, angling, and tripping through independent specialty and outdoor retailers under the Ocean Kayaks, Old Town, and Carlisle brands. Its Diving segment manufactures and markets underwater diving and snorkeling equipment, including regulators, buoyancy compensators, dive computers and gauges, wetsuits, masks, fins, snorkels, and accessories under the SCUBAPRO brand name. This segment also provides regular maintenance, product repair, diving education, and travel program services; and sells diving gear to dive training centers, resorts, public safety units, and armed forces. It sells its products through independent specialty dive stores and diving magazines, as well as through Websites. Johnson Outdoors Inc. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc. provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes. As of December 09, 2020, it had approximately 3.6 million members. The company markets and sells its interactive fitness products directly through its retail showrooms and at onepeloton.com. Peloton Interactive, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

