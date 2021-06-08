Head to Head Contrast: Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) & Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE)

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) and Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Two Harbors Investment and Global Medical REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Two Harbors Investment $525.05 million 3.93 -$1.63 billion $0.78 9.67 Global Medical REIT $93.73 million 9.72 -$1.92 million $0.88 17.03

Global Medical REIT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Two Harbors Investment. Two Harbors Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Medical REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Two Harbors Investment and Global Medical REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Two Harbors Investment 0 7 1 0 2.13 Global Medical REIT 0 0 3 0 3.00

Two Harbors Investment presently has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential downside of 13.79%. Global Medical REIT has a consensus price target of $14.67, indicating a potential downside of 2.16%. Given Global Medical REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Global Medical REIT is more favorable than Two Harbors Investment.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.1% of Two Harbors Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.0% of Global Medical REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Two Harbors Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Global Medical REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Two Harbors Investment and Global Medical REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Two Harbors Investment 147.30% 13.10% 1.36% Global Medical REIT -3.67% -0.89% -0.34%

Volatility and Risk

Two Harbors Investment has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Medical REIT has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Two Harbors Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. Global Medical REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Two Harbors Investment pays out 87.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Global Medical REIT pays out 93.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Two Harbors Investment has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Global Medical REIT has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Two Harbors Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, the company must distribute at least 90% of annual taxable income to its stockholders. Two Harbors Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc. is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

