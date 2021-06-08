HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.20%.

NASDAQ:HQY traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.32. The company had a trading volume of 27,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,148. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 649.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.36. HealthEquity has a 1 year low of $45.82 and a 1 year high of $93.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.09.

In related news, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $429,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,291,572.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,315,080 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

