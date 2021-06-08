HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 56.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,305 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,030 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of HealthStream worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in HealthStream during the fourth quarter worth about $3,082,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 238,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 84,646 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 468,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the fourth quarter valued at about $452,000. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Frist, Jr. purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $223,380.00. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

HSTM has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HealthStream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $26.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.15 million, a P/E ratio of 92.03 and a beta of 0.30. HealthStream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $27.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.42.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.07 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 2.76%. HealthStream’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

