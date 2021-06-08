Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.69.

HES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hess from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Hess from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company.

Get Hess alerts:

Shares of Hess stock opened at $89.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.96 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Hess has a 52-week low of $34.82 and a 52-week high of $89.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.69.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hess will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.13%.

In other Hess news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 86,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $7,053,748.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,374 shares in the company, valued at $13,765,024.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 609,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total value of $48,648,372.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,147 shares in the company, valued at $34,073,516.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 823,462 shares of company stock worth $65,666,608. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hess in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Hess in the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.