Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) and Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Critical Comparison

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) and Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hibbett Sports and Academy Sports and Outdoors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hibbett Sports 1 1 2 0 2.25 Academy Sports and Outdoors 0 0 8 0 3.00

Hibbett Sports currently has a consensus price target of $48.25, indicating a potential downside of 43.03%. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus price target of $26.50, indicating a potential downside of 29.86%. Given Academy Sports and Outdoors’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Academy Sports and Outdoors is more favorable than Hibbett Sports.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.4% of Academy Sports and Outdoors shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Hibbett Sports shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Academy Sports and Outdoors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hibbett Sports and Academy Sports and Outdoors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hibbett Sports 10.52% 47.46% 22.88% Academy Sports and Outdoors N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hibbett Sports and Academy Sports and Outdoors’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hibbett Sports $1.42 billion 0.97 $74.27 million $6.12 13.84 Academy Sports and Outdoors $5.69 billion 0.62 $308.76 million $3.83 9.86

Academy Sports and Outdoors has higher revenue and earnings than Hibbett Sports. Academy Sports and Outdoors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hibbett Sports, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Academy Sports and Outdoors beats Hibbett Sports on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name. As of March 5, 2021, it operated 1,067 retail stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear brands located in 35 states of the United States. Hibbett Sports, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches. It also offers outdoor apparel, seasonal apparel, denim, work apparel, graphic t-shirts, and accessories; boys and girls outdoor and athletic apparel; sporting apparel, apparel for fitness and exercise, and other accessories; professional and collegiate team licensed apparel and accessories; casual shoes and slippers, work and western boots, youth footwear, socks, and hunting footwear; and running shoes, athletic shoes, sport specific shoes, and training shoes. The company sells its products under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names. As of January 30, 2021, it operated 259 Academy Sports + Outdoors retail locations in 16 states and three distribution centers located in Katy, Texas, Twiggs County, Georgia, and Cookeville, Tennessee. The company also sells merchandise to customers through academy.com website. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is based in Katy, Texas.

