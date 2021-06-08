HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 23,584 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 262.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,584 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pentair by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,651,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $850,764,000 after acquiring an additional 261,154 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,336,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,124,000 after buying an additional 761,328 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,811,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,217,000 after buying an additional 155,440 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at $99,205,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,228,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,213,000 after buying an additional 70,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Pentair stock opened at $69.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.76. Pentair plc has a one year low of $35.61 and a one year high of $70.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.18.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PNR shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Pentair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.87.

In other news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $2,153,350.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

