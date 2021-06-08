HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 136.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,799 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $4,404,000. Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $1,285,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $2,464,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $148.97 on Tuesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94. The stock has a market cap of $91.99 billion and a PE ratio of -9.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.87.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.99 million. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $51,599,390.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 598,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,372,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 3,306 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $450,740.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,165.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 974,221 shares of company stock valued at $133,454,270 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABNB shares. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.97.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

