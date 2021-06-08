HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 29.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,879 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Thor Industries by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Thor Industries by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Thor Industries by 1,224.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 255,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,757,000 after purchasing an additional 236,190 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Thor Industries by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Thor Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,581,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:THO opened at $117.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 2.37. Thor Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.64 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 16.44%. Thor Industries’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.60%.

In other Thor Industries news, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $284,439.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,534,219.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 4,532 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total transaction of $619,116.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,942,261.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on THO. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.14.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

