HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New $1.70 Million Investment in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 119,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MYI. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 1st quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.24% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III stock opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.67 and a 52 week high of $14.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

