HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 1,545 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICVT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $699,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 247.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 212.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 7,318 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 16,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000.

BATS:ICVT opened at $98.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.68. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.43 and a 52-week high of $58.18.

