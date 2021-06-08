Holderness Investments Co. Has $380,000 Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles grew its position in Schlumberger by 90.9% during the first quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stephens raised Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.19.

SLB opened at $35.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $36.87. The firm has a market cap of $50.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 2.40.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

