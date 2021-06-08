Holderness Investments Co. Invests $247,000 in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Holderness Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,488,000 after acquiring an additional 68,943 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $8,154,000. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,881,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,294,000 after buying an additional 38,499 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1,846.8% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 34,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 32,523 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VAW opened at $190.39 on Tuesday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $114.19 and a 12-month high of $196.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.59.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

