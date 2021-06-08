Holderness Investments Co. Takes $275,000 Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Holderness Investments Co. bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,490,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,452,000 after purchasing an additional 873,411 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,924,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,107,000 after purchasing an additional 563,382 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,630,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,002,000 after purchasing an additional 308,237 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,271,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,503,000 after purchasing an additional 233,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,003,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,420,000 after purchasing an additional 109,157 shares during the last quarter.

ARKK stock opened at $112.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.23. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.61 and a fifty-two week high of $159.70.

