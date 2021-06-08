Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) and FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Critical Survey

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) and FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Hollysys Automation Technologies has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FuelCell Energy has a beta of 5.03, suggesting that its share price is 403% more volatile than the S&P 500.

77.5% of Hollysys Automation Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of FuelCell Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of FuelCell Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hollysys Automation Technologies and FuelCell Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hollysys Automation Technologies $503.33 million 1.59 $79.40 million $1.31 10.11 FuelCell Energy $70.87 million 54.64 -$89.11 million ($0.24) -50.04

Hollysys Automation Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than FuelCell Energy. FuelCell Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hollysys Automation Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Hollysys Automation Technologies and FuelCell Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hollysys Automation Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00 FuelCell Energy 3 5 0 0 1.63

Hollysys Automation Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $16.10, indicating a potential upside of 21.60%. FuelCell Energy has a consensus target price of $9.10, indicating a potential downside of 25.59%. Given Hollysys Automation Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hollysys Automation Technologies is more favorable than FuelCell Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Hollysys Automation Technologies and FuelCell Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hollysys Automation Technologies 12.34% 6.62% 4.71% FuelCell Energy -136.60% -39.99% -14.00%

Summary

Hollysys Automation Technologies beats FuelCell Energy on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system. It also provides train control center that monitors route condition, track status, train schedules, distance between trains, and the working status of other function devices, as well as generates control instructions and commands. In addition, the company offers automation train protection that operates as a train over-speed protection mechanism; and supervisory control and data acquisition system, an open software platform. Further, it offers research and development services; and provides integrated automation systems and services, mechanical and electrical solution services, and installation services. The company serves customers in the industrial, railway, subway, nuclear power, and mechanical and electronic industries. The company was formerly known as HLS Systems International Ltd. and changed its name to Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. in July 2009. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic China.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications. It also provides SureSource Capture system that separates and concentrates carbon dioxide from the flue gases of natural gas, biomass, or coal-fired power plants, as well as industrial facilities; and SOFC/SOEC and Energy Storage, a solution for energy storage using solid oxide technology. The company's SureSource power plants generate clean electricity, usable heat, water, and hydrogen. It serves various markets, such as utilities and independent power producers, industrial and process applications, education and health care, data centers and communication, wastewater treatment, government, morcrogrids, and commercial and hospitality. The company primarily operates in the United States, South Korea, England, Germany, and Switzerland. FuelCell Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut.

