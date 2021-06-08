Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) Receives $13.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on HMPT shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Home Point Capital from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Home Point Capital from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Home Point Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Home Point Capital stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.61. 4,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,591. Home Point Capital has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $13.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.34.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $422.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.67 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Home Point Capital will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMPT. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Home Point Capital during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Home Point Capital during the first quarter worth $38,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Home Point Capital during the first quarter worth $40,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Home Point Capital during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Home Point Capital during the first quarter worth $103,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Point Capital Company Profile

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

