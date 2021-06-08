Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Brokerages expect Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) to report earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Homology Medicines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.53) and the lowest is ($0.62). Homology Medicines posted earnings of ($0.78) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Homology Medicines will report full-year earnings of ($1.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.05) to ($1.81). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Homology Medicines.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.59. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 300.57% and a negative return on equity of 49.59%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Homology Medicines from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Homology Medicines from $37.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,441,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,857,000 after acquiring an additional 492,605 shares during the last quarter. AAFCPAs Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $675,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. 50.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FIXX opened at $6.78 on Friday. Homology Medicines has a 1-year low of $5.94 and a 1-year high of $17.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.00. The company has a market cap of $387.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of -0.41.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

