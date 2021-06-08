Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.860-1.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.40 billion-8.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.62 billion.Honeywell International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.750-8.000 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $221.00.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

NYSE:HON traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $229.88. The company had a trading volume of 77,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,720,272. The firm has a market cap of $159.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.49. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $137.53 and a 52 week high of $234.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.39%.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.